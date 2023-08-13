Major public screenings of the Matildas' final two World Cup clashes haven't been ruled out by Albury and Wodonga's mayors.
Calls for both councils to create a live site for Australia's semi-final against England on Wednesday, August 16 followed the Matildas' thrilling victory after a penalty shootout against France on Saturday, August 12.
Suggestions were in full flow on Facebook, with Lavington Sports Ground, QEII Square and Albury Sportsground all put forward, while The Cube in Wodonga is an obvious choice given it played host to a screening of the Socceroos' round of 16 clash against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Albury mayor Kylie King backed the idea if it could be co-ordinated by the council.
"Obviously, it would come through the events team and you've got to have the right facilities there for a big crowd, so there's probably a few factors that the events team would have would have to consider," she said.
"I can't speak operationally for them, but it certainly is something that several councillors have been in touch with one another about. Steve Bowen and Ashley Edwards have both been pretty active in seeing what we can do and I'd certainly be behind it if we can make it happen.
"I think the more that we get together, the more we can calm each other's nerves. I think the power of getting the community together would be a wonderful thing to do if we can make it happen, and it absolutely has my full support."
Cr King said it would be ideal to screen the semi-final and final, to be played on Sunday, August 20, should the Matildas overcome England on Wednesday.
"It'd be a nice problem to have if we could get to the final. I think just to get to the semi-final is cause for celebration," she said.
"I'm not privy to the use of different venues on a Wednesday night, that would involve further investigation, but certainly the seed has been planted. We hear you and if we can make it happen, I'm sure we will."
However, Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, who was also in favour of it happening in his city, felt only the final would be on the council's radar.
"It's a straight operational decision that wouldn't even be brought to council for consideration," he said.
"There's a lot of people who follow soccer here. I went to the hall of fame dinner for the association (Albury Wodonga Football Association) a few weeks ago and it was a great night.
"Instinctively, I think it's more likely just be the final, but you never know."
Social media comments indicated public gatherings took place in Yackandandah and Beechworth for the Matildas' quarter-final victory.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.