Yackandandah produce another Houdini-like escape, this time against Barnawartha

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated August 13 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:40am
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh fires off a handball.
Second-placed Yackandandah survived a huge scare against a tenacious Barnawartha in a five point thriller at Yackandandah on Saturday.

