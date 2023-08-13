Second-placed Yackandandah survived a huge scare against a tenacious Barnawartha in a five point thriller at Yackandandah on Saturday.
After an even first-half, the Tigers booted four goals to one in the third term to establish a 13-point lead at the final change.
Lachlan Walker, Brodie Scammell, Thomas Anson and Jack Shanahan all played important roles as the Tigers threatened to claim their biggest scalp of the season so far.
With the game in the balance Joakim Jarratt and Zac Leitch were able to nail two crucial goals from tough angles while Liam Williams dragged down several strong contested marks in attack.
James O'Connell kicked the match-winner for the Roos late in the contest to cap a polished display in the midfield and clinch best-on-ground honours.
Barton medallist Lee Dale returned for his first match since round 11 after an overseas holiday and a recent injury complaint but showed why class is permanent with a dominant performance.
Williams, Leitch and the Jarratt siblings in Johann and Joakim were also solid contributors.
The Tigers will play fourth-placed Chiltern in the elimination final in a fortnight.
The Roos can finish minor premiers if third-placed Beechworth can upset Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Tangambalanga in the final round.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh said no side would be comfortable facing the Tigers at Sandy Creek with Kade Butters' charges looming as a dangerous finals wildcard.
"Barnawartha is a very good side but has probably struggled with injuries for most of the season and getting them all on the park," McIntosh said.
"But they obviously had most of them on the park on the weekend and came to play.
"They thrive on the physicality and have got some big boys like Jarrad Farwell who love winning the big contested footy and the greasy conditions helped them out on the weekend.
"History says Barnawartha always give Chiltern a run for their money, so it should be a cracking elimination final."
McIntosh revealed coach Darren Holmes' message at the three-quarter-time huddle was simple.
"Homer talked about how some blokes were having an off day and that's what happens in footy," McIntosh said.
"But even if you are having an off day, you can still make your moment count when the opportunity arises.
"That's what probably happened in the last term with Joakim, big Zac and Liam Williams all standing tall when their big moment arrived.
"Similar to last weekend against Beechworth we were wayward early and missed the opportunity to apply a bit more scoreboard pressure.
"But to win from the position we were in showed a bit of character and the Yackandandah of three or four years ago would have let that game slip away."
The Roos have now come-from-behind in their past two matches against the Bushrangers and Tigers which McIntosh feels could provide the perfect preparation for the finals series at Sandy Creek.
"It's been good to play some quality sides in the countdown to finals," he said.
"You don't want to be belting the sides out of finals contention, you would much rather a good, tough contest to give you that hard edge you need to win out at Sandy Creek."
The Roos were close to full-strength with the exception of Josh Garland who is expected to play against Mitta United this weekend.
