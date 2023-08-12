North Albury coach Tim Broomhead is rapidly developing a reputation as the league's coolest player after kicking the match-winner against Myrtleford with around two minutes left on Saturday.
The former Collingwood player kicked four goals and was best on ground in the 12.8 (80) to 12.5 (77) away win.
"It was a nice snap from the front and centre, he's a superstar, he really got us going," team-mate Cayden Winter praised.
Broomhead also set up the match-winner and again with two minutes left for Hoppers' forward Josh Minogue last week in the thrilling five-point win over Lavington.
"Last week we showed once Lavington got in front, we could really fight back, get momentum back, get a goal against the run of play," Winter added.
The win was North's seventh and third in succession.
"It's been an enjoyable couple of weeks, but stressful, but to get the job done is very pleasing," Broomhead suggested.
And for the second successive week, Broomhead, Minogue and Jackson Weidemann were the Hoppers' best, while Isaac Campbell, Kade Brown and Archer Gardiner also contributed.
Saints' co-captain Ryley Sharp was superb with four goals, while fellow leader Mitch Dalbosco, who's now playing off half-back as opposed to the midfield, Rhys Grant and Tom Cappellari also featured.
On a sad note, former coach Jake Sharp was assisted off in the last quarter amid fears he had suffered another knee injury.
The gutsy Saints are now away to Wangaratta, while North has the bye.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.