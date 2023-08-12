The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta's Callum Moore kicks 10 goals in win over Lavington

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 13 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Callum Moore celebrates one of his 10 goals against Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta's Callum Moore celebrates one of his 10 goals against Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta's Callum Moore proved the difference with a stunning 10 goals in the 34-point win over Lavington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.