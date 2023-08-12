Wangaratta's Callum Moore proved the difference with a stunning 10 goals in the 34-point win over Lavington on Saturday.
Moore was the visitors' only multiple goalkicker in the 14.15 (99) to 9.11 (65) victory.
It follows the former AFL player's 11-goal haul against Wodonga Raiders last week.
"We probably knew Cal was going to get a good match-up and we were able to get him one-out enough to let him do his work and again he kicked really well for goal," coach Ben Reid enthused.
"But what we value as highly as his goalkicking is Cal's competing, in the last quarter we were up by six goals with five minutes to go and he flew for a ball one on four."
The Panthers were left short against the 193cm Moore (20 disposals) when classy defender Jono Spina wasn't named for a second successive week, while Adam Butler was forced off with injury.
He's also grabbed the lead in the Doug Strang Medal with 67, with Yarrawonga's reigning champion Leigh Williams on 59.
Moore faces second-bottom Myrtleford on Saturday, before the club bye, while Williams has two games left.
Apart from Moore, the Pies' fleet of youngsters, including on-baller Hunter Gottschling and Fraser Holland-Dean were superb, while defender Michael Bordignon was outstanding.
Ewan Mackinlay kicked three goals to be the Panthers' best, youngster Nick Newton was terrific, while Macca Hallows featured on his return.
The loss officially ended Lavington's finals hopes, but it could so easily have won the past two games.
The class of North Albury coach Tim Broomhead and key forward Josh Minogue (four goals) proved pivotal last week, while Moore's class finally torpedoed any top five hopes.
The Panthers are searching desperately for a key forward as they've posted more goals than behinds on only two occasions.
