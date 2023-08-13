On the night of August 13, 2004, one of Africa's deadliest massacres took the lives of 166 Banyamulenge people and wounded 106 others.
The Banyamulenge Congolese Community of Australia hosted its eighth annual memorial in Wodonga on Saturday, August 12, marking the 19th anniversary as it continues to raise awareness about the Gatumba refugee camp massacre in Burundi.
Among those who addressed the gathering was Justin Bugegeri, a survivor of the massacre, whose memories of that night continue to torment him.
"Every time this day comes around I can't be by myself, because the memories of the bodies stacking up, burning, flash back in the front of my mind," he said.
"Even after all this time, I can't escape it, the memories are ingrained within me."
Among the 166 people killed was Mr Bugegeri's brother-in-law, who was murdered in his home along with his six children.
"They attacked us with knives, some shot at us and others used machetes," Mr Bugegeri said.
"After they killed everyone, they gathered the bodies, poured petrol on them and started burning their corpses."
The massacre was perpetrated by Burundian and Rwandan Hutu militias allied with the Congolese Mai-Mai and certain elements of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Congo.
The Banyamulenge refugees, who are Congolese Tutsi, were targeted because of their ethnicity.
Most of the victims were women and children.
"Describing the massacre is beyond words," Mr Bugegeri said.
"It was the first time I saw people slaughtered and bodies burning, so even though it's been a long time since that day, my brain has never cleaned up that image of death."
He said since 2004 no justice had been served for the victims; in fact, some of the perpetrators were currently serving in the Burundian government.
"For me, to see those people who did this still in power kills me because I haven't forgotten what happened, I can't escape it, my soul is still burning, mourning inside my heart," Mr Bugegeri said.
"We still haven't got any justice, but we have a chance now because we are safe in this beautiful country and can speak out for those who have suffered."
President of the Banyamulenge Congolese Community of Australia, Moise Nzovu Rukundo, is pleading for human rights organisations around the world to take action.
"These evil people who killed our families, friends and loved ones must be charged, and we will not rest until that is the case," he said.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
