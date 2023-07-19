A tribute to victims of one of Africa's deadliest massacres in the 21st century will be held on the Border for the first time in August.
The Banyamulenge Congolese Community of Australia will host its eighth annual memorial in Wodonga on Saturday, August 12, as it continues raise awareness about the 2004 Gatumba massacre in Burundi, in a bid to find justice for the 166 people killed from the same Congolese tribe on the night of August 13, 2004.
A further 116 civilians were wounded during the attacks carried out by Burundian rebel group National Forces of Liberation.
Vice-president of the community Patrick Ntigonza, based on the Border, said members of the Banyamulenge tribe fled war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo to neighbouring Burundi and were targeted at a United Nations refugee camp.
Mr Ntigonza was in DRC at the time the massacre took place, but later fled to Kenya where he lived for eight years before moving to Australia in 2015.
"We heard the news on the radio in our village Minembwe. There was no television or newspaper," he said.
"My aunty was in the camp and we thought that she was dead. We came to know months later that she survived, but it was very emotional for the whole village.
"I was one of those who are lucky enough to come to Australia. It doesn't make you happy to see your relatives and family members going through that."
Since 2016, Australia's Banyamulenge community has organised a memorial service to remember the Gatumba massacre, which will make its debut in Victoria this year at Wodonga Senior Secondary College.
It is the first time it has been held in a regional area with previous events taking place in Sydney, Brisbane and Wollongong.
"We've got survivors of the massacre who live here and they will be giving testimonies at the event," Mr Ntigonza said.
"People are coming South Australia, Queensland, NSW and Western Australia as well.
"The reason why we do remember each year is because there is no justice yet. It's horrific.
"We felt like we were abandoned by our own country, Congo, at first, because they are the ones who should have taken responsibility to follow up.
"People fled the country because of war and went to a another country and they got killed there."
Mr Nitgonza said a soccer match will be played on the school's oval from 11am to remember the young people killed in the massacre who played the sport.
Albury mayor Kylie King and Albury MP Justin Clancy are among the confirmed attendees.
The main ceremony will commence at 1pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.