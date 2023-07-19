The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga to stage memorial event for 2004 Gatumba massacre in Burundi

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banyamulenge Congolese Community of Australia vice-president Patrick Ntigonza hopes a memorial event in Wodonga to mark the 2004 Gatumba massacre will raise awareness in the Border community. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Banyamulenge Congolese Community of Australia vice-president Patrick Ntigonza hopes a memorial event in Wodonga to mark the 2004 Gatumba massacre will raise awareness in the Border community. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A tribute to victims of one of Africa's deadliest massacres in the 21st century will be held on the Border for the first time in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.