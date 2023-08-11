A reveller targeted by Tangambalanga man Jayden Shields was punched with such force that he blacked out, a court has heard.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Shields that this made a "very serious" example of the offence of affray, to which he pleaded guilty.
A punch to the head also exacerbated the crime, she said.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said it was made clear in comments made by Shields to the author of a NSW Community Corrections sentence assessment report that he had insight into his offending.
Shields realised also what he did in central Albury early on December 18 was "abhorrent behaviour".
The court was told the victim went to Beer Deluxe with his mother and brother the previous evening, which coincided with Shields' 33rd birthday.
He made his way to the toilets behind the back stage area just after midnight.
It was while he was using the toilets, police said, that he was approached by Shields, who used both hands to push him to the chest.
This cause the victim to stumble back against the wall.
"The accused used an open hand to slap the complainant across the left cheek," police said.
Shields then followed with a punch to the same cheek, inflicting a painful blow.
In response, the victim's brother ran up to Shields and said "f--- off, leave him alone". Shields walked away.
The victim left the pub at 3am and began walking east along Dean Street, at the Kiewa Street intersection, when Shields walked up to him.
Shields "got in the (man's) face" so the victim pushed him away to create some distance between them.
"The accused punched the complainant to the left jaw with a closed fist, causing (him) to fall against a shop window."
Suffering pain to his jaw, the victim resumed his journey down Dean Street to the Sweethearts pizza restaurant, which he left about 3.40am with a mate to make his way to his car parked in Volt Lane.
Shields was following him and yelled at the victim then walked up to the man, who tried to walk away but was stopped by a friend of Shields.
Again, he walked off with Shields in pursuit.
"The accused has punched the complainant with a closed right fist to the complainant's left jaw."
The victim fell to the ground and struck his head, knocking him out "for a number of seconds". He was later treated for his injuries at Wodonga hospital.
The court was told that Shields was not suitable for unpaid community work as part of his sentence, because of where he lived and also due to him losing his driver's licence for 12 months.
Shields, who was previously convicted when he was unable to attend court, was placed on an 18-month community corrections order.
He was also fined $2000.
