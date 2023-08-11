The Border Mail
Homelessness Awareness Week: Mark McNeill tells his story

Layton Holley
Layton Holley
August 12 2023
One month after the tragic drowning of Mark McNeill's son, his marriage fell apart, and he was left homeless.

