GENERATIONS who never knew him will now have the opportunity to learn about Thomas Mitchell, the politician whose name graces one of Wodonga's main roads.
A sign has been installed at the western end of Thomas Mitchell Drive, on the southern side of the water tower roundabout.
It tells of the late Mr Mitchell having been a champion skier, shire councillor and member for Benambra who became Victoria's attorney-general.
His daughter Honor Auchinleck saw the sign for the first time on Friday August 11 and was pleased with the images showing him on skis, with a camera and at his Towong Hill home.
"I think it's come up brilliantly, it's really terrific and I think it's totally correct," Mrs Auchinleck said.
"It depicts him at some terrific moments of his life.
"He loved his skiing and really enjoyed his photography and when he retired from politics he was happy to be home."
Thomas Mitchell Drive was known as Tallangatta Road until 1979, when it was renamed for the father of four who died in February 1984 at the age of 77 after an eventful life which also saw him imprisoned in Changi during World War II.
Mrs Auchinleck left Australia in 1976 to live overseas until 2009 so missed the fanfare around her father having the road named for him.
"Perhaps it's taken a lifetime to absorb history and experience life to appreciate what he had gone through in the war years and what he gave his electorate and the wider population on his return," she reflected.
The sign was the brainchild of former Border Mail journalist and author Howard Jones.
He suggested it to Wodonga Council, noting it installed a similar sign for champion distance runner Merv Lincoln on the causeway to Albury which is named for the Olympian.
"I wrote to the council about two years ago," Jones said.
Mrs Auchinleck, 69, believes her father would be pleased with the added recognition.
Mr Mitchell was born in 1906 and was a relative of 19th century widow Elizabeth Mitchell, who owned Mungabareena station and is also remembered in Thurgoona through a drive named in her honour.
Having studied law at Cambridge University, Mr Mitchell became an Upper Murray councillor in 1935 before serving in the army in World War II and then entering parliament in 1947.
He was a politician until retiring in 1976, having held the seat for the Country Party for a record period.
Mr Mitchell married Elyne Chauvel in 1935 and she gained fame as the author of The Silver Brumby books.
