A man who slashed his neighbour's car tyres before punching and elbowing the man showed no remorse over his actions.
Truck driver Damien O'Connor, 35, walked to his neighbour's property on Rangeview Avenue in Wangaratta on April 11.
He went to the man's Ford Falcon while armed with a hammer and small stake and punctured the vehicle's two year tyres.
The victim and a woman returned home, and O'Connor asked the man how he liked his tyres before throwing two punches at the man.
He also elbowed the victim before the pair were separated.
Police spoke to the offender and victim and O'Connor made full admissions to his actions.
The 35-year-old father of two said he had seen fresh skid marks and took action to avoid it happening again.
Mr Watkins said he understood the man's frustrations.
"I get that, but that doesn't justify you responding in the way that you did," he told O'Connor in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court.
"You didn't handle it particularly well.
"It only invites payback by them, and so it goes on."
O'Connor was fined $1500 and must pay $300 in compensation.
