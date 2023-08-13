The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Let's put pressure on big banks to lower card charges

By Letters to the Editor
August 13 2023 - 10:30am
Why should the big banks profit $10 billion, one reader asks in today's letters to the editor. Picture by Shutterstock
Let's put pressure on the banks

With the huge profits the banks are pulling in I suspect a big part comes from the percentage they receive from the ever-increasing use of cards we now use for everyday things.

