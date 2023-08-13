YOUR SAY: Let's put pressure on big banks to lower card charges

With the huge profits the banks are pulling in I suspect a big part comes from the percentage they receive from the ever-increasing use of cards we now use for everyday things.
How about pressure is put on them to decrease their cop down to less than 1 per cent?
Let's start a big publicity campaign. Why should they profit $10 billion?
When it comes to the management of our shire, we have no alternative but to elect councillors who may or may not possess appropriate and relevant skills, experience and qualifications.
It is, after all, a business that is both diverse in its activities and complex in the management of those activities.
Few other small or even medium size businesses operate with such diversity and complexity with each activity competing for scarce resources.
Those elected may or may not do the job electors hoped they would.
None the less we continue with the same process every four years, sometimes to return to office again and again representatives who, as a council, the community may consider do a less than adequate job.
But what is the alternative?
Basically there isn't one and so like sheep we continue down a well-worn track.
The recently passed Victorian Local Government Act (2020) enshrines the existing arrangement in certainty.
But how about giving ratepayers the choice of an elected council or an appointed administrator?
Why not include on the ballot paper an additional box where ratepayers can state their preference for an appointed administrator or continue to complete the ballot paper to elect councillors? Yes ... it would require a change to the Local Government Act but that is unlikely to occur without significant and widespread support for an alternative.
Change will not occur unless there is debate and the canvassing of ideas.
Let us at least start the debate.
What they went through when their beautiful daughter Kim was so terribly taken from them. I knew Bob and June well.
I know this will never bring Kim back, but there has to be some satisfaction that some justice has finally been served.
