Sylvain Vergos knows he'll be outnumbered, but he wouldn't have it any other way.
The Albury Frenchman has discovered a passion for women's soccer off the back of the Matildas run to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
He's now at a crossroads as Australia, the country he has called home for the last 11 years, prepares to face his birth nation in Brisbane on Saturday, August 12.
Mr Vergos followed France's World Cup successes in the men's game in 1998 and 2018, but said Australia's support of the Matildas is something he had never witnessed in any women's sport.
"In France, I never really saw the female game growing up, but they've been really good quality games as well, so now it's the same for me as the men," he said.
"I follow the men's World Cup quite a lot, but I never really followed the Women's World Cup until this year to be honest.
"It started with the Matildas. They are such great characters and have their own charisma that they carry on the field.
"It's not something I see on my friends' social media back in France like you see in Australia with the Matildas, which is interesting given a lot of the players play in Europe and in France.
"Soccer in Europe is the major sport because of men's soccer.
"I feel in Australia, not many people would have played soccer as a kid, but female soccer has brought a lot of light on the sport itself in Australia, which is good for everyone who likes soccer.
"Even the men's World Cup last year, there wasn't as in the media much about the Socceroos compared to the Matildas this year."
Despite the huge hype around the Matildas, Mr Vergos was surprised not every game of the World Cup was televised nationally.
"With the men's soccer World Cup in Qatar (last year), the games were at 3am and all of them were on TV. It's a bit of a shame given this World Cup is in Australia because you'd think there would be a lot more TV exposure for it," he said.
Mr Vergos has developed a friendly rivalry with work colleague Sarah Roseby and her family who are self-proclaimed Matildas fanatics.
Mrs Roseby and her children Moss and Evie watched on from the stands as the Matildas toppled France 1-0 in a friendly at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium a week out from the World Cup and have high hopes they can do it again.
"It's been very exciting. We've watched all the games on TV," she said.
"Everyone's really into it. They've had full stadiums and the TV ratings have been huge. It's amazing how much interest it has generated.
"It'll be a real test to see what kind of audience they get on Saturday because they've been playing on nights where there's been no other big sporting events on. Hopefully they shoot through the roof with the audience."
Mrs Roseby said the personalities of the Matildas players made them great to support.
Evie's favourites are Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler, but Moss couldn't narrow it down to one or two.
"Moss is probably a bit more passionate. He's been staying up until the very end," Mrs Roseby said.
"He drifted off to sleep one night and then woke up when they scored and was cheering.
"We hadn't been to any live soccer games before that, the France one was the first. Because that was the send off match (before the World Cup), it really drove the passion to follow it right through.
"Because the Matildas beat them last time, I think France will be really determined to win and get revenge."
The Roseby children play for Boomers in the Albury Wodonga Football Association, with Moss predicting an Australian victory and an eventual meeting with Japan in the final.
Mr Vergos is expecting a close contest between the hosts and France.
"In France's last game against Morocco (a 4-0 win), they were left a lot of space on the ground. The Matildas won't leave that much space for the French to do it as easy as they did against Morocco," he said.
"The Matildas are the team that brought me into the female game. I'll still be supporting France, but I'll be happy regardless."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
