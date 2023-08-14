A Benalla teen struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit and run has died.
Caleb Puttyfoot had been on life support after being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital following the incident on August 4.
He had left his job at a pizza shop and was crossing Bridge Street West.
The 16-year-old was struck by a car, which was allegedly driven by 23-year-old Dylan Norman, at 9.18pm.
Family members and friends said Mr Puttyfoot lost his battle at the weekend.
A post by his older sister Jayde Ramage on a GoFundMe page established to help Mr Puttyfoot confirmed his death.
Family members had held out hope that Mr Puttyfoot would survive, but his injuries were too severe.
The late teen's loved ones took to social media to pay tribute and offer their condolences to his family.
Norman was released on bail last week following his arrest.
It's alleged he fled the scene of the crash and tried to cover up the damage to his Mitsubishi Triton.
Detective Senior Constable Leigh Miller from the Major Collision Investigation Unit flagged in court that the charges against Norman could be upgraded.
He had described the injuries suffered by Mr Puttyfoot as "catastrophic".
Norman, who was bailed to live with his father, will return to court on January 16.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
