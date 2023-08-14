The Border Mail
Benalla teenager Caleb Puttyfoot dies after alleged hit and run crash

By Local News
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 12:41pm
Caleb Puttyfoot has died after suffering catastrophic injuries in an alleged hit and run. Picture supplied
A Benalla teen struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit and run has died.

Local News

