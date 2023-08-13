Watching a wonderful sporting performance is exhilarating.
Fans ride every moment, be it Cathy Freeman's Olympic gold, Leo Barry's match-saving mark or, the latest entry to a glittering list, the Matildas' stirring penalty shootout victory on Saturday night.
Anyone following the twists and turns of Australia's epic FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final against France would feel exhausted after the 90 minutes, injury time, extra time and then all 20 shots of that gripping finale from the spot.
When the result went Australia's way, the players, crowd and millions watching on erupted in delight and relief as the Tillies progressed further than ever before in their sport's flagship event.
Yes, witnessing such things in real time is magic - but what can make it even better is sharing this unique experience with others.
Stadium capacities are finite, but many venues and indeed cities encouraged crowds to gather and support Australia's campaign.
Why not do the same in Albury-Wodonga?
The suggestions started on social media soon after Saturday's 7-6 triumph. What about a live site at Lavington Sports Ground? Or The Cube Wodonga? Or Albury's QEII Square or the Wodonga racecourse?
Whatever happens on that front, we hope the amazing support shown to the Matildas so far does not wane and Border residents continue to cheer them on.
