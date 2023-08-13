The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Health gets no overseas nurses despite jobs deal

By Anthony Bunn
August 14 2023 - 5:30am
Synergy Personnel founder and chief executive Pedro Henriquez with copies of his company's invoices to Albury Wodonga Health and email correspondence. Picture by Tara Trewhella
ALBURY Wodonga Health has failed to hire a single nurse from Britain, despite 166 telling a recruiting company they are willing to work on the Border.

