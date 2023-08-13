ALBURY Wodonga Health has failed to hire a single nurse from Britain, despite 166 telling a recruiting company they are willing to work on the Border.
That firm, Synergy Personnel is now seeking $570,570, which it says Albury Wodonga Health owes it.
Synergy Personnel founder Pedro Henriquez said his company entered a contractual deal in September 2022 to supply foreign nurses to work in Border hospitals.
His managing director Simon Marcer, who is originally from England and has worked with Britain's National Health Service, then set about attracting nurses through a targeted "bespoke" campaign for Albury Wodonga Health.
"We had to set something up to make sure these nurses were convinced that a regional location wasn't full of redback spiders, tiger snakes and a dust bowl," Mr Marcer said
"We had to spend quite a bit of time with that person to check their commitment.
"It wasn't just 'here's a resume'."
However, despite interviews initially being conducted in November by Albury Wodonga Health, Mr Henriquez and Mr Marcer say no appointments emerged.
They say staff changes at Albury Wodonga Health and debate over the type of nurses being sought then precipitated a revised approach in April.
It was then that it was agreed Synergy would provide a minimum of 30 shortlisted applicants each week until June 30, a panel would meet each Friday to select candidates and they would be interviewed the following week.
On April 19, Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby told Mr Henriquez in emails his "team are committed to partnering with Synergy to achieve a great outcome" and he was "looking forward to seeing the rubber hit the road".
But by June 20, there were still no nurses hired with Albury Wodonga Health chief of people and culture Bec Jhonston stating in an email to Mr Henriquez her team had received 101 applications, 63 were progressing to interviews and two letters of offer had been sent.
Mr Henriquez said two nurses offered jobs walked away because Albury Wodonga Health had not immediately advertised the relevant roles in Australia, as required by immigration rules, further delaying the process.
"We had lost credibility with them," he said.
Ms Jhonston told Mr Henriquez on June 20 the contract should be cancelled as Albury Wodonga Health was "developing a strategic workforce plan", reviewing the current process and needed to "engage appropriately on the international recruitment strategy".
On July 20, Mr Marcer sent an email to Ms Jhonston and Mr Appleby seeking $570,570, based on cancellation fees related to an original agreement to supply 80 nurses, 40 per six months, and the April deal of 30 a week.
He added if payment was not received within seven days, legal action would unfold.
Having reached an impasse, Mr Marcer and Mr Henriquez approached The Border Mail to let the community know what has unfolded.
"I'm pretty disappointed," Mr Henriquez said.
"I started this because I've got a young family, a three-and-a-half year-old girl and my wife is from Albury, and I'm used to hospitals in Melbourne where you've got everything.
"Here I wanted to supply nurses and do something for the community and I don't know why Albury Wodonga Health is not taking the nurses."
The Border Mail sought an interview with Mr Appleby, but was directed to email questions.
Albury Wodonga Health was asked about the advertising, why no nurses had started in Albury-Wodonga, would the $570,570 be paid and if there had been changes in the type of nurses being sought.
None of those queries were directly answered.
The following two-sentence statement was provided.
"Albury Wodonga Health only recruits appropriately credentialed, qualified nurses and other clinicians that will ensure we provide the best care possible to the community," a representative said.
"Our strategy is a combination of homegrown recruitment as well as attracting overseas talent to bolster our existing workforce."
Albury Wodonga Health plans to continue to engage with Synergy to attract nurses as four have been declared as being recruited as part of the arrangement.
However, details of those four who have reportedly accepted letters of offer were only emailed to Synergy after 2pm on Friday, after The Border Mail sent questions to Albury Wodonga Health the previous day.
Mr Marcer said: "It's about trying to save face and I want the people of Albury-Wodonga to know how badly this hospital is operating."
Mr Henriquez emailed Albury Wodonga Health's director workforce and organisational development people and culture Heather Flynn on Saturday stating Synergy wanted the outstanding invoices paid before working further with the administration.
Mr Marcer said Synergy had productive deals to bring overseas nurses to health hubs at Shepparton, Cobram and Tallangatta.
