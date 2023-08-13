The Border Mail
Border soccer players can't hide their excitement after Matildas edge out France

Beau Greenway
Layton Holley
By Beau Greenway, and Layton Holley
Updated August 13 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Soccer fans on the Border joined in the cheers as the Matildas booked their place in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling victory on Saturday, August 12.

