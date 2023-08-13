Soccer fans on the Border joined in the cheers as the Matildas booked their place in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling victory on Saturday, August 12.
Boomers FC teammates Mariah Tischler, Laura Dodd, Bree Kusic, Emma Klingsporn and Kara Gratton took in the atmosphere at Beer Deluxe in Albury as Cortnee Vine held her nerve from the spot in a dramatic penalty shootout against France at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium to send the hosts through to the final four for the first time.
"My heart was beating out of my chest towards the end there - what a game," Miss Tischler said.
"I thought we would end up winning; a packed house in front of a home crowd, I just thought it was going to be the Matildas' night for some reason.
"We all play soccer, so seeing the women's game get this much attention is inspiring to me.
"It shows that the girls are on par with the men, just the skill on show tonight was phenomenal."
Miss Gratton is confident the Matildas can go all the way after a less than ideal start to the tournament on home soil.
"I was a bit concerned after our first loss, but I think we have recovered now and after tonight, have a lot of momentum going into the finals," she said.
"I'm very impressed with how much Australia has gotten around women's soccer, I mean, you could see it tonight with the capacity crowd how many people are supporting it, so I think this world cup has done amazing things for women's sport in general.
"And it's only growing, it's only getting bigger so I can't wait to see what it's like in the next few years."
Channel 7 confirmed more than four million people watched the game on TV to form the highest rating TV sport program of the past decade.
Preliminary data revealed the knockout fixture reached more than 7.2 million people on Seven and 7plus, with an estimated average audience during the game of 4.17 million.
"The 472,000 viewers on 7plus makes the Matildas-France game the biggest streaming event ever seen in Australia," a Channel 7 statement read.
