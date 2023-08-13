The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Greens MP Amanda Cohn annoyed at delays for koala national park

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 13 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd which gathered at Albury's QEII Square to call for greater legislative protection of native forests across Australia. Picture by Mark Jesser
The crowd which gathered at Albury's QEII Square to call for greater legislative protection of native forests across Australia. Picture by Mark Jesser

GREENS politician Amanda Cohn has expressed frustration at the NSW government not moving rapidly enough to protect koalas, a creature expected to be extinct in the state by 2050.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.