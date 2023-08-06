A rally protesting the continued logging of native forests with a focus on getting federal government protection will be held in Albury.
The event in QEII Square on August 12 will aim "to show solidarity with everyone across the nation to put pressure on Labor".
Co-organiser Rachel Buchanan said the issue was critical given that Australia had the highest rate of deforestation in the world.
"The proposed Great Koala National Park in NSW and Great Forest National Park in Victoria are currently being commercially logged," she said.
"Native forest logging is an economically unviable industry that has been subsidised with taxpayer money for decades."
Ms Buchanan said there was enough plantation timber "for all of our domestic timber needs".
"We are calling on the federal government to act immediately to protect these critically important biodiversity hotspots by terminating all regional forests agreements with the states, ensuring full protection of all native forests under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act."
Ms Buchanan said native forests near Rutherglen had been logged "for quite a number of years.
"And they have a plantation cycle," she said.
"But there is land clearing going on for urban expansion, and there's lots of other land clearing going on.
"That's because the rules for what you can and can't do are so slack at the moment that you might have an endangered species that hasn't been recorded, or even if it has and you're able to then clear."
Ms Buchanan said the rally would begin at 11am, with several speakers "and hopefully someone from the Indigenous community talking about why forests are important".
"We'll have petitions to sign and postcards that people can write to (Prime Minister Anthony) Albanese and to express their opinions," she said.
"Hopefully it'll be a day of solidarity and an expression to the Labor Party that we might be regional, but we do take an interest in what's happening nationally."
Groups involved in organising the rally are the Australian Conservation Foundation, the Albury Wodonga Region Community Group and Albury Wodonga Knitting Nannas for Renewables, with the support of the Bob Brown Foundation.
"We need better protection for the forests that we have left," Ms Buchanan said.
"And we already have enough timber implantation for domestic use, so we need to start reforesting, not deforesting."
The rally will coincide with rallies in every state calling for an end to logging of old growth native forests.
