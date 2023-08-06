The Border Mail
A protest against native forest logging will take place in Albury's QEII Square

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated August 6 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:00pm
Rachel Buchanan (moth), Janette Mattey, Judy Burnett (cockatoo) and Libby Rouse (possum) are all involved in organising the rally and look forward to doing their bit against logging on sacred sites. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
A rally protesting the continued logging of native forests with a focus on getting federal government protection will be held in Albury.

