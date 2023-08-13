A Border man given one last opportunity to change his ways has been jailed after falling "spectacularly" off the wagon.
Casey Ferrara, 28, was on corrections order for offending in the North East last year when things fell apart.
He had sped through the streets of Wodonga in a stolen car at up to 130km/h while on drugs last June.
The Myrtleford court heard he had been engaging with corrections workers after being released from custody but then visited friends in Melbourne a few months ago and lost his way.
He got back on drugs which led to his involvement with stolen vehicles, a dangerous driving incident and other matters.
The Myrtleford court on Friday heard he had been using a mix of ice, heroin and GHB daily.
A silver 2020 Kia Sportage station wagon was stolen from a Ferntree Gully home on May 25 or 26.
The victim posted about the theft on social media, and received information that the vehicle was at a home Ferrara was staying at.
Her neighbour called Triple-0 on May 27 and followed the car as Ferrara drove to a Repco store.
Police tried to intercept the car on Ferntree Gully Road but Ferrara drove over the centre median strip, onto the wrong side of the road, and ran a red light.
Police returned to Ferrara's property and surrounded the house.
Ferrara was arrested and charged with offences including dangerous driving while pursued by police, and car theft.
Ferrara had a key to the Kia when arrested and told police the car could be found at the nearby Westfield shopping centre car park.
Ferrara also had about 1.5 grams of ice on him and seven strips of Suboxone.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy told the Myrtleford court the offences would lead to a jail term, it was just a matter of "how long".
Ferrara's mother was tuned into the proceedings on a video link.
"They continue to support him," Mr Clancy said of the offender's family.
"They just want to see their son clean himself up."
Mr Clancy said his client hadn't reached 30 yet and had a lot of life in front of him, and "he wants to have some meaningful purpose to it".
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted it wasn't the 28-year-old's first time in court for dangerous driving matters.
"I accept what Mr Clancy said, that at the centre of your offending is your addiction to drugs," he said.
"It seems to me at some stage in recent times you were on the pathway to recovery and your relapsed, and relapsed with significant consequences.
"That's something you need to accept responsibility for."
Ferrara was jailed for six months with a 12-month maximum, and was banned from driving for a year.
