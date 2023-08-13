Federal Liberal Sussan Ley and several party colleagues have hit out at the NSW opposition leader's decision to support the Indigenous voice to parliament.
NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman said he would vote 'yes' in the upcoming referendum, saying he believed the potential rewards outweighed possible risks in establishing the body.
However, deputy federal opposition leader Ms Ley said Mr Speakman was mistaken on the issue.
"Mark Speakman's a good person, and a great opposition leader in NSW and I support him, but I don't agree with him on this issue," she told Sky News on Sunday.
"He's got this one wrong."
The federal Liberal Party has come out against the Indigenous Voice referendum, instead calling for regional and local voices.
Liberals for Yes co-convenor Sean Gordon welcomed Mr Speakman's stance, saying a Voice to Parliament would lead to better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"Mark Speakman has shown real leadership by supporting constitutional recognition for Indigenous people and giving them a say on matters that affect them to help close the gap," Mr Gordon said.
Mr Speakman previously made clear he would allow opposition MPs freedom to choose how they vote in the referendum.
The Liberal leader has called for changes to the proposal being put to the Australian people, urging the government to separate proposals for constitutional recognition and a voice to form two different questions.
The Indigenous Voice referendum is set to take place between October and December this year, with voters to decide whether to enshrine the body in the country's constitution.
Liberals throughout the country remain divided on the voice referendum, with WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam this week withdrawing her support for the "yes" vote.
Victorian Opposition leader John Pesutto has given coalition MPs the freedom to choose how they vote but is yet to reveal his personal position, as is Queensland Opposition leader David Crisafulli.
Leader of Australia's sole Liberal government, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, plans to vote "yes" in the referendum.
Ms Ley said the coalition still was committed to closing the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
"What Anthony Albanese is doing is painting every single member of the Liberal/National Party and every single Australian who ... will vote 'no' as being against that constitutional recognition," she said.
Trade Minister Don Farrell said he was optimistic about the Voice's success.
"The campaign to change the constitution was always going to be a difficult campaign," he said.
"I continue to believe that the majority of Australians will support a change to the constitution to recognise Indigenous Australians in our constitution through a Voice to Parliament."
Australian Associated Press
