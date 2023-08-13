The Border Mail
Conviction imposed for kicking cop's leg during arrest after East Albury barney

By Albury Court
August 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Woman told to 'call police next time' instead of getting involved in a dispute
A woman who swung punches at a neighbour then kicked an officer during her arrest has been told to call the police first next time.

