Woman told to 'call police next time' instead of getting involved in a dispute

A woman who swung punches at a neighbour then kicked an officer during her arrest has been told to call the police first next time.
Stacey Lee Cochrane threw several punches at a man in Eastern Circuit, East Albury, just after midnight, but he managed to avoid being struck.
He then pushed her in the chest, with Cochrane having earlier - with another woman - yelled abuse at the man as he reversed his daughter's car out of his driveway.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Cochrane was "effectively a person of prior good character".
"I have no doubt there was something you believed in relation to the victim in the matter," she said.
But Ms McLaughlin said acting in the way she did "makes it a criminal offence".
"What you needed to do was speak to police about what was occurring," she said.
Defence lawyer Maggie Endacott said Cochrane had insight into her offending.
"She has come to a clear understanding of what she did," she said.
Cochrane, 39, of Mate Street, North Albury, pleaded guilty to common assault and assaulting police.
The court was told Cochrane and the man she assaulted had known each other for about 20 years and at the time both were living in Eastern Circuit.
Police said there had been "ongoing disputes" between Cochrane's family and the man's family "due to an array of matters".
The victim reversed the car out of his driveway on April 12 at 12.05am, but as he did so he heard Cochrane and the other woman yelling at him.
He then saw the two women standing on the road, calling out several accusations including "you rape your kids".
The man got out of his car and replied: "Are you serious? What are you doing this for?"
Cochrane ran into the victim's front yard and approached him, throwing "a number" of punches that he managed to avoid.
He pushed Cochrane, who police later found to be "moderately intoxicated", to the chest to get her away from him.
"The accused kept approaching the victim in a boxer stance as though she was going to fight him," police said.
The victim contacted police, who arrived soon afterwards to the sight of Cochrane and the other woman yelling abuse at him and his family who were all in the front yard.
The victim's son was using his mobile phone to video what was taking place.
Cochrane was told she was under arrest for assault and then an officer took hold of an arm.
"The accused attempted to break free of the hold and has swung her left leg out in a kicking motion, connecting with (an officer's) right thigh," police said.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Cochrane on the assault police charge and placed her on a nine-month conditional release order.
She received the same order, but without a conviction, for assault.
