Wodonga snapped the league's longest finals drought on Saturday.
A throng of supporters, some with tears in their eyes, joined the jubilant players in the dressing room after a gripping 15-point away win over Wangaratta Rovers.
With just two rounds left, Wodonga is fourth on 32 points and a percentage of 118.96, ahead of Rovers on percentage (103.96) and while North Albury (28 points, 76.19%) could join the pair, it would take some extraordinary results to shift Wodonga and Rovers from an elimination final clash on September 3.
Not one current player has contested a senior final for the Bulldogs after they last made the top five in 2009.
The 14-year streak, admittedly with two seasons destroyed by COVID, breaks the previous longest run held by Myrtleford (1985-1995).
"It's enormous, we've been cracking away for years and had some years where we were close enough and couldn't quite do it, so to be able to show that at the business end of the season is really exciting," the club's longest-serving player Daniel Wortmann (2014 debut) offered.
Wortmann missed the game with a quad injury, but two names synonomous with the Bulldogs played their part.
"That's awesome, it means the world to come in (for my second game) and help the boys get a finals spot," teenager Coen Ainsworth, the son of games record holder Keith, said.
Fellow teen Josh Mathey claimed the best and fairest two years ago, joining his father Darren and uncles Mick and Graham as award winners in either seniors or reserves.
"It's amazing, last time we played finals I was five years old, it's just amazing to share it with my pop and dad, it's just special," he revealed.
The upset win has robbed the league of an AFL-type grandstand finish to the regular season.
However, North's effort to push from the wooden spoon, with only one win, and just four in the three previous years, sits alongside Wodonga as the best story of the year.
The Hoppers kicked the last goal of the match on Saturday with around two minutes left to topple Myrtleford, which had kicked accurately in the second half (6.0) and was celebrating Elijah Wales' 100th game.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.