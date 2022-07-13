Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor admits he will change a number of aspects after re-signing with the Ovens and Murray Football League club.
Taylor will coach the Bulldogs for a third season, with an option for 2024.
"I'm super excited to give it another crack," he declared.
"I've learnt a lot from this year. Last year came with no expectations, then this year we had more expectations on myself and the side.
"I feel like there's more to give than what we've showed so far this year."
Taylor signed with the Bulldogs after the abandoned 2020 season.
The club had claimed the wooden spoon the previous year with only one win, while conceding 115 points per match.
Under Taylor, the Bulldogs pushed to eighth last year, with four wins, slashing the average points conceded to 79.
Adding to the improvement is the fact it was only a 13-round season, again due to COVID.
The Finley product told The Border Mail over the off-season the plan was to play finals this year and contend for the flag in 2023
With only four wins and just six rounds left, the Bulldogs will fall short of this year's target and the league's second-youngest coach at 28 says he's learnt a number of lessons.
"Probably playing things on their merit and not looking too far ahead," he revealed.
"If you look too far ahead, a few little bad habits can sneak in."
The Bulldogs still lack the class of the top five outfits and that's reflected in a number of areas.
They don't have a top 10 player in goalkicking, contested marks, clearances or score involvements.
Wodonga also hasn't been helped with Taylor's long-running hamstring problems, robbing the side of his grunt work, although he was able to return in last week's 86-point caning of Wodonga Raiders, posting 10 disposals.
Recruit Angus Baker sits fifth for disposals (322), while best and fairest Josh Mathey is ninth for contested possessions (106).
Although Taylor doesn't plan to look too far ahead, the club will fancy its chances of finishing with seven wins.
Wodonga will start slight outsiders away to Lavington on Saturday, although it only fell to the Panthers by three points in round four, albeit the latter had eight more scoring shots.
The Bulldogs will also fancy their chances against Corowa-Rutherglen (round 17) and North Albury (round 18), but will be outsiders in a three-week block against top five contenders Yarrawonga, Wangaratta Rovers and Myrtleford, although they did topple Rovers by 27 points in round six.
