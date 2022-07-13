The Border Mail
Wodonga re-signed coach Jordan Taylor says he's learnt valuable lessons

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:10am, first published 1:50am
Jordan Taylor will lead the Bulldogs for a third season, with an option for 2024. The Bulldogs will be targeting at least three wins from their final six matches.

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor admits he will change a number of aspects after re-signing with the Ovens and Murray Football League club.

Sports Journalist

