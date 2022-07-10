The Border Mail
Myrtleford's injuries hinders hopes of snapping premiership drought

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 10 2022 - 11:26am, first published 9:48am
Ex-Western Bulldogs' captain Ryan Griffen (centre) kicked two goals, but was then forced off with a knee complaint. Picture: MARK JESSER

Myrtleford's hopes of snapping the league's longest premiership drought (52 years) are teetering after two former AFL players joined the long unavailability list in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

