Myrtleford's hopes of snapping the league's longest premiership drought (52 years) are teetering after two former AFL players joined the long unavailability list in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The league's highest profile recruit Ryan Griffen limped off with a knee injury and is expected to miss between two to four weeks with a grade one medial, while great friend and ex-GWS team-mate Dawson Simpson is uncertain of his immediate future as he nurses a knee problem.
Advertisement
"My knee's not where it needs to be," he admitted after the injury-hit outfit was hammered by Yarrawonga by 57 points on Saturday.
"It's an old injury flared up, I did the knee (in the AFL), it's just been getting worse as I get older. I've been able to manage it, but the last couple of weeks haven't been good, I'll have to reassess and see where I go."
I've been able to manage it, but the last couple of weeks haven't been good, I'll have to reassess.- Injured Myrtleford co-coach Dawson Simpson
The sight of the giant Simpson hobbling, barely able to run, but still battling on courageously, summed up the club's dilemma.
The Saints went in without six players, including siblings Hugh and Elijah Wales (shoulder and hamstring respectively), while they also suffered injuries to Liam Byrne, who battled on with a hamstring complaint until he finally succumbed, and Ryan Crisp (head cut).
Myrtleford still sits in the top five on 28 points, but have the league's toughest run in the next three weeks.
The Saints meet the other top five sides, given the clash against second placed Yarrawonga, in Albury (Myrtleford is away), Wangaratta Rovers (away) and competition leaders Wangaratta.
Lavington trails the pre-season top three fancies by two wins and could jump the Saints with winnable games against Wodonga, Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury.
"Look, I don't think we deserve to look towards the top three at the moment, we need to look at getting what we need to get right first," Simpson explained.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The home side trailed 43-0 after only 23 minutes against Yarrawonga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.