Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor refuses to retire, despite hamstring issues

Updated June 23 2022 - 5:58am, first published 4:34am
Jordan Taylor has been dogged by hamstring injuries.

Sidelined Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor won't retire, despite yet another hamstring injury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

