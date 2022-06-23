Sidelined Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor won't retire, despite yet another hamstring injury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The popular Bulldogs' mentor has been dogged by the complaint since arriving at the start of last year.
"I'm not ready to pull the pin, I'm only 28 and love my footy, but I know it's something I'll have to work through," he admitted of his constant battles.
Taylor joined the Bulldogs from Southport, where he developed an enormous reputation for his courage and leadership.
But he also had hamstring issues there, undergoing two operations during the 2020 Covid season.
He's never been able to string games together in the O and M, although in his rare appearances it's obvious why Southport declared he was one of the most courageous player the club had ever seen.
While injuries have never allowed the defender to shine, his ability to attract players has been an enormous boost for the club.
The Bulldogs were wooden spooners, but they moved to eighth with four wins from the 13 games last year, after signing Southport big man Sam Jewell and former Brisbane Lion Josh Clayton as a part-time player.
This year, Wodonga snared former VFL players Angus Baker and Alex Smout.
Taylor stated publicly over summer the aim was to play finals this year, but the club will have to wait another year as it sits three wins out of the top five with eight rounds left.
"I'll play when I can and hopefully develop the young kids and provide some leadership," he revealed philosophically of his plight.
"I understand I can't have the influence I could have had a few years ago, but that's part and parcel of footy sometimes."
Taylor is the league's second-youngest coach and, in a strange and sad quirk, the youngest, Myrtleford's co-mentor Jake Sharp (27), has also been dogged by injuries and just suffered yet another ACL complaint.
