High-profile Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has been suspended for one week.
Reid was charged by the match review panel for carelessly striking Corowa-Rutherglen's Joe Hansen during last weekend's away clash.
The incident happened during the third-quarter.
He has elected to take a one-week set penalty.
Reid has been in terrific touch for the PIes and has booted 15 goals over the past fortnight.
He will miss the opportunity of another potentially big bag of goals this week against North Albury.
Importantly, the in-form forward will be available to play against Albury the following week in a clash of the heavyweights.
Meanwhile Wodonga's Ethan Redcliffe will front the tribunal on Wednesday night on a striking charge.
The small forward was reported by goal umpire Todd Werner for striking Wodonga Raiders' defender Jason Burke.
Redcliffe requested that the charge be heard by the tribunal.
