Albury stars Jacob Conlan and Riley Bice both made their VFL debuts over the weekend.
The pair missed the Tigers' clash with North Albury on Saturday to play for GWS Giants against Williamstown at Williamstown the following day.
Conlan played predominantly deep in attack while Bice played across half-forward.
The pair both kicked a goal as the Giants enjoyed a 11.16 (82) to 9.10 (64) win.
Conlan said it was a good experience to play at the higher standard of VFL.
"It was a pretty good experience and we managed to get the win," Conlan said.
"You always want to challenge yourself and play at the highest level possible.
"The nerves weren't too bad but it was a bit of an unknown how I would go at the higher standard.
"I thought we both went OK and held our own.
"I played deep forward as well as rotating further up the ground which was something a bit different.
"I kicked one goal and sprayed a couple but I was happy to kick a goal."
The pair were invited to play with the Giants by coach Damian Truslove.
"Damian got in contact with us a couple of weeks ago to see firstly if we were interested in playing and what weeks we could be available," he said.
"So we spoke to Albury and they were more than happy for us to push ourselves and see how far we can go.
"It was definitely a step-up in standard and it was a lot quicker and the fitness levels of the players.
"We both got plenty of game time and most players had a five minute spell on the bench each quarter."
Conlan is enjoying another solid season at the sportsground and has booted 33 goals from 11 matches.
The 22-year-old kicked 44 goals in 12 games last season, sharing the Doug Strang medal with Wangaratta's Michael Newton.
The Tigers have a firm grip on a top-three finish with a 9-3 record and face Myrtleford and flag favourite Wangaratta over the next fortnight.
Conlan said he was happy to play his role.
"I've managed to kick a few goals but as long as we keep winning, I'm not too stressed about who kicks the goals," he said.
"We've got a couple of big matches coming up which will give us an indication of where we are at.
"We won't be treating Myrtleford lightly, that's for sure."
