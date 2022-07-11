The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's Jacob Conlan and Riley Bice earn VFL call-up for GWS Giants

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 11 2022 - 4:20am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Conlan in action for Albury.

Albury stars Jacob Conlan and Riley Bice both made their VFL debuts over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.