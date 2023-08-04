The Border Mail
Police seek driver of 4WD ute after Benalla hit-run incident

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 5 2023 - 9:20am
Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-run incident at Benalla. File picture
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for information for a driver to come forward following a hit-run incident in Benalla.

