Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for information for a driver to come forward following a hit-run incident in Benalla.
Police have been told a teenager was walking across Bridge Street West when he was struck by a 4WD ute about 9.20pm on Friday, August 4.
The 16-year-old Benalla boy was taken by aircraft to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved didn't stop at the scene and fled in the damaged vehicle.
Bridge Street West has been closed while MCIU detectives process the scene.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or with information about the driver to come forward.
Anyone who saw the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
