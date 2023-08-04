The Border Mail
Seeley International warns of dire consequences for Victorian gas ban

Ted Howes
Ted Howes
August 5 2023 - 5:30am
The Victorian ban on gas in new builds from January 1 could spark disaster, warns Seeley International. File picture
The Victorian ban on gas in new builds from January 1 could spark disaster, warns Seeley International. File picture

The Victorian government's "foolish and short-sighted" ban on gas in new homes could mean "significant job losses" for Albury-Wodonga, an air conditioner manufacturing giant has warned.

