The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gas ban for new buildings welcomed by Border renewable energy advocates

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A move to ban gas connections in Victorian homes and government buildings built from next year came as no shock to renewable energy champion Indigo Power and has been welcomed by Totally Renewable Yackandandah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.