The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man found not guilty of raping fellow soldier at Bandiana army barracks

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elliott Macmillan outside the Wodonga court during the trial. File photo
Elliott Macmillan outside the Wodonga court during the trial. File photo

A solider has been found not guilty of raping a colleague at a North East army base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.