Wangaratta Council after costs on Ned Kelly Centre stop work bid

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Joanne Griffiths has failed to convince the Supreme Court to halt work on major tourist and road works in Glenrowan as well as of a special human rights status for Kelly descendants. Picture by Tara Trewhella
AN estimated $130,000 in legal costs will be sought by the Rural City of Wangaratta and a rail authority after Supreme Court action to stop work on a Ned Kelly visitors' centre at Glenrowan failed.

