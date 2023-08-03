The Border Mail
Sophie Hanrahan named in Collingwood squad for Australian Netball Championships

August 4 2023
A superb season with City West Falcons has seen Sophie Hanrahan called into Collingwood's squad for the Australian Netball Championships.
Sophie Hanrahan's stellar season has just gone to another level after the Myrtleford star was named in Collingwood's squad for the Australian Netball Championships.

