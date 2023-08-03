Sophie Hanrahan's stellar season has just gone to another level after the Myrtleford star was named in Collingwood's squad for the Australian Netball Championships.
Hanrahan, the two-time Toni Wilson medallist, will head to Brisbane with the Magpies for the round-robin tournament later this month.
Her selection is the reward for an outstanding season in the Victorian Netball League, Hanrahan having reached the Championship grand final with City West Falcons.
Hanrahan was invited to trial for Collingwood's academy in December and having subsequently impressed in Magpies training, was picked in the 11-strong squad for the ANC.
"I'm so grateful for all the opportunities I've had over the past 18 months," Hanrahan said.
"It's always been a goal but I never really thought I could reach it.
"So when I got the call-up, it was a big 'pinch me' moment.
"Even to be considered for trialling for the academy was a big surprise to me.
"Trialling for the ANC team was amazing and then to make it, I keep surprising myself.
"It's such a great opportunity."
Hanrahan, long since established as a star of the Ovens and Murray, is in the form of her life.
"I'm absolutely loving my netball," she smiled.
"Each club that I'm playing at - Collingwood, Falcons and Myrtleford - I'm feeling really supported and everybody wants the best for me.
"It makes all of this a lot easier when you have people who care about you and want to see you do well."
Hanrahan burst onto the VNL scene last year, taking out the Division 1 MVP award with Falcons and has made the step up to Championship level look seamless.
"City West Falcons are the most successful Victorian Netball League club so to be able to play in a grand final in their Championship team is a bucket-list thing," Hanrahan said.
"After last season, it was something I really strived for, because they're such a successful club, so to have been a part of that is pretty incredible.
"It's the best netball league in Victoria and to be rubbing shoulders with some of the players I get to each week is insane!
"Something I've learnt along the way is to play my role, whether that's for a quarter or potentially not even getting on.
"It's what you bring to the team and there's 18 games in a season so each team member contributes in a different way.
"Traditionally, in the Ovens and Murray, you tend to just see a set seven throughout the season but down in the VNL, it's quite tactical and all about who matches up well on who.
"It's been amazing to get that experience.
"I've really developed my wing-defence game and then towards the back end, I'm playing more in the ring so I'm getting exposure to all of it.
"Knowing my role has been such a great thing I've improved on and looking to the grand final, I want to be able to do well if needed, if I have a job to do.
"It could be as an impact player for a quarter so it's just being ready for that."
Shining in the O and M is one thing but to catch the eye playing in Melbourne has required Hanrahan to take her game to another level.
So how has she managed it?
"There's probably two things," she said.
"Putting on a bit of muscle has been one; I have a very slender build and I can get pushed around a little bit especially down in the VNL so I worked really hard with Tim Madden locally to be able to get stronger and develop that side of my game.
"But the most important thing has been developing my mental game and battling the mental demons that come with sport.
"Ninety percent of the game is above the shoulders and that wasn't a very developed muscle in my game.
"I feel like this year has been really great in developing and building a bit of resilience.
"It's done wonders for my confidence.
"I'm always going to have that little voice in the back of my head, saying 'you're just lucky, they're going to find out soon that you're not that great.'
"But I think it's shown I do have potential and taught me to back myself because people want the best for me.
"At the end of the day, it's just a game so get out there, have fun and your game will do the talking."
Hanrahan has spoken previously of her negative experience in the NSW netball pathway as a youngster, so deciding to step back out of her comfort zone and test herself in Melbourne was a big deal.
"I remember even feeling this two years ago, when I made the decision to come down to Melbourne," Hanrahan said.
"It's all happening at the right time for me.
"If I was to come down to Melbourne when I was 18 years old, fresh out of high school, I wouldn't have made it and I probably would have had a really negative experience - mainly based off my mental head space and the physical shape I was in.
"I didn't have any sort of training plan, I wasn't fit and I wasn't mentally fit either.
"That's what I've developed with the help of someone like Georgie Bruce, who instilled an athlete mindset in me during her time at Corowa.
"Timing is everything and I feel like I've picked it back up at the right time.
"After COVID, I realised how important competitive netball is to me.
"Maybe it's a mid-life, early twenties crisis, I didn't want to let go of my youth!
"At that time, I thought I was young but you're playing with girls that are 21 years old and you're considered old!
"I'm very glad I made the decision to come down and trial two-and-a-half years ago."
With three rounds to go until finals, the Alpine Saints sit fourth with an 8-4 record.
"It's been just what the doctor ordered," Hanrahan said.
"They're such a lovely group of girls and I'm forming some really nice connections with them.
"They all want the best for me and they all understand my commitments in Melbourne so when I step out on the court on a Saturday, if I've missed trainings that week, there's no resentment or hard feelings.
"They're such a great club, super welcoming and I've really enjoyed my time there, especially in the A-grade team, being able to have fun."
Fun which has taken Hanrahan from her customary defensive duties all the way to the opposite end of the court.
"That was very unexpected!" she laughed.
"But I'm enjoying having a crack down in shooter.
"What a luxury to have someone like Bec Piazza who can play both ends so we can switch around when needed.
"It's such a cool tool to have in your tool box coming into finals."
But while her willingness to say 'yes' to opportunities in the big smoke has opened a whole new set of doors for Hanrahan, the bright lights of the city haven't dimmed her love for playing netball much closer to home.
"I love the Ovens and Murray," Hanrahan said.
"Even my games at Shepp Bears, while the GV is such a strong league, the Ovens and Murray holds such a special place in my heart.
"Now playing at Myrtleford and whether it's at Corowa next year, I'll always find an excuse to play down here on the Border.
"I'm such a home body so any time I get home to see my friends and family, I'll do that.
"I don't know what next year holds - I've just got to get through the next month first."
Hanrahan is joined in the Collingwood squad by former Wodonga player Jane Cook and Brooke Allan, the sister of Yarrawonga shooter Maddy Allan.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.