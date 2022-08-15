"You don't play for those things but having done the travel since November and with our Div 1 team getting knocked out of our first final and our Championship and under-19 teams taking out the grand final on Wednesday night, it definitely had me feeling a little bit low because that's what you aspire to, to win a grand final, so personally to win that award reinforced that it was worth it, that I'm doing something right and I'm not just a crazy lady driving down the highway four times a week!