The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corowa-Rutherglen: Sophie Hanrahan the only remaining A-grade netballer

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa-Rutherglen's Sophie Hanrahan. Picture by James Wiltshire

Sophie Hanrahan is the only A-grade netballer left at Corowa-Rutherglen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.