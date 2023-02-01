The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen's premiership coach Peter Tossol warns of recess plans

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Tossol holds a special place at Corowa-Rutherglen with his daughters Kristy (left), Grace and Sarah joining him last year for an unveiling.

Corowa-Rutherglen's only premiership coach Peter Tossol has spoken from the heart in warning the club about the danger of going into recess for the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.