Corowa-Rutherglen's only premiership coach Peter Tossol has spoken from the heart in warning the club about the danger of going into recess for the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League season.
It emerged on Monday night the Roos were looking to sit out the season, due to a severe player shortage in the three football grades and senior netball, while the club has found itself in the remarkably unlucky position of having its clubrooms off limits for at least the season due to the health risks associated with recent flooding.
The club will host an information meeting tonight at Corowa RSL Club from 7pm, advising supporters of the dire situation, with the plan to return in 2024.
It has emerged though that the Roos have asked the league to play under 17s and under 15s netball this year, to allow their juniors to play.
As it stands, O and M netball has four grades, A. B, C and 16 and under.
The Roos have never won an A grade premiership, since it started in 1993, but it has two senior football titles, under Tossol in 2000 and 2003.
It must be stressed that Tossol did not seek to make a comment on the Roos' situation, but agreed to do so when The Border Mail contacted him about the worrying situation.
He also emphasized he didn't have a current role with the Roos and only wants the best for the club.
And to highlight his standing in the outfit, Tossol had a new section of the stand named after him last June when the club was, belatedly due to COVID, celebrating that inaugural 2000 premiership.
"History shows that once you go into recess, it's very hard to come back," he offered.
History shows that once you go into recess, it's very hard to come back .... I'd really like to see the club remain in the Ovens and Murray.- Corowa-Rutherglen's Coach of the Century and premiership mentor Peter Tossol when quizzed on the club's immediate future
"I'd really like to see the club remain an entity this year and I know it's going to be really hard to be competitive, we all know that, but I'd really like to see the club remain in the Ovens and Murray and that's all around my knowledge of clubs that find it so difficult to get back once you have a recess, players go elsewhere and interest drops."
As well as his time with the Roos, Tossol also had a distinguished career at Wangaratta Rovers.
"I think Corowa-Rutherglen is a very liked club, everyone likes going there, so it's something that won't just affect Corowa-Rutherglen's followers, it will affect Ovens and Murray followers," he explained.
The Roos' plight has attracted social media support from many opponents.
