Albury's Kim Thomas likes to push herself to the limit, so a 65-kilometre bike ride for a good cause suits her perfectly.
But the Albury-Wodonga Lake Hume Cycle Challenge on March 12 also holds a special place in her heart.
Organisers said this year's event would be even better than the last, with money raised going to the Wellness Centre at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Cyclists of all ages will do a round trip from Ebden Reserve over four distances ranging from 15 to 80 kilometres.
The challenge has had extra meaning these past two years for Mrs Thomas, who has taken part on three occasions. And, will again next month
"The past 12 months, I've had to use the cancer centre," she said.
Mrs Thomas underwent two lots of surgery and five weeks of radiation after breast cancer was detected through a mammogram in August, 2021.
"Cycling makes me feel really free," she said.
"It was a really big help while I was undergoing treatment; not only for my fitness but for my mental wellbeing too.
"I love riding, and I love the organisation and the fact of where it goes in aid of fundraising.
"Every bit of money that can be made for the centre is really good."
Run by the Rotary Clubs of Albury North and Bellbridge-Lake Hume, the challenge has a range of tracks to appeal to all participants.
Challenge chair David Dow said following last year's relocation to the lake foreshore, the event received positive feedback from more than 300 cyclists who took part.
Mr Dow said all rides would be centred on the High Country Rail Trail and so offered spectacular water and mountain views.
"Everyone loved that the rides were largely based on the rail trail and other country roads, including sections of gravel to interest a wider range of riders and age groups," he said. "We really haven't changed much about the ride this year because it was so popular.
"We hope to get 500 cyclists this year."
Riders will receive complimentary drinks and a barbecue at the event, which has raised more than $180,000 since its inception in 2012.
Organisers said keen cyclists would be challenged by the 80-kilometre Bethanga Beast, with 988m of elevation, or the 65-kilometre Creek Loop, with an elevation of 870m.
There are also options to appeal to more casual riders, with the 40-kilometre Tallangatta Trail Tour or the 15-kilometre Kiewa River Family ride.
Registrations are now open, at lakehumecyclechallenge.com.au.
