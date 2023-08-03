The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen will have extra points and salary cap in 2024

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:36am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Corowa-Rutherglen captain Joe Hansen is playing with Lavington this year after his junior club was forced into recess for the season.
Former Corowa-Rutherglen captain Joe Hansen is playing with Lavington this year after his junior club was forced into recess for the season.

Corowa-Rutherglen's burning desire to return next season has received a boost with the club allocated 60 player points in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.