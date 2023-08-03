Corowa-Rutherglen's burning desire to return next season has received a boost with the club allocated 60 player points in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The base limit for the league is 40 points, although a handful of clubs are playing with extra points, including North Albury (46).
Points are awarded on a number of factors, particularly performance over an extended period.
AFL North East Border has also just announced the Roos will also have a salary cap increase of $25,000 above the maximum for 2024.
"AFL North East Border (AFLNEB) can confirm that Corowa-Rutherglen Football Netball Club (CRFNC) will be provided with extra support in regards to the Community Club Sustainability Program (CCSP) as they endeavour to return to competition in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League (OMFNL)," a press release stated.
AFLNEB made its decision in consultation with the club, OMFNL and the AFL Victoria CCSP Advisory Panel.
"AFLNEB believe the above outcomes can support the club in its efforts to return to competing in the OMFNL for the 2024 season in a sustainable manner and removes any potential barriers regarding the CCSP."
Corowa-Rutherglen was forced to go into recess this season, due to a player shortage and last year's floods leaving the club without usable facilities.
The Roos are working feverishly to return in both football and netball.
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.