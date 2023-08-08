An alleged hit-run driver has been bailed as a 16-year-old boy remains on life support with "catastrophic" injuries.
Dylan Norman, 23, is accused of crashing his white Mitsubishi Triton into Caleb Puttyfoot in Benalla on Friday night, flinging him 40 metres and leaving him fighting for life.
It's alleged after fleeing the scene, he tried to hide the utility at a home in Baddaginnie and attempted to fix damage to the vehicle.
The Shepparton Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Norman, who is disqualified from driving, allegedly crashed into the 16-year-old on Bridge Street West at 9.18pm on Friday.
Mr Puttyfoot had been leaving his work, with the court told he works as an apprentice panel beater and part time in a pizza shop.
It's alleged Norman was driving at a fast rate of speed in his vehicle, and hit the teenager near Arundel Street as he crossed the road.
The youth suffered injuries including a skull fracture, brain damage, bleeding, a broken femur and two collapsed lungs.
He is still in intensive care in the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Mr Puttyfoot has undergone multiple surgeries and scans show "considerable" brain damage.
Detective Senior Constable Leigh Miller said the boy was fighting for life and said the crash caused "catastrophic injuries".
The detective told the court witnesses had given details of the car involved, noting it had a rear tray, two silver tool boxes and other features.
Police conducted an extensive CCTV canvas for several days after the crash.
The vehicle was filmed on multiple streets, allegedly travelling at a fast rate in wet weather.
Investigators received information that two men were seen at a Campbell Street property in Baddaginnie at 10.15pm on Friday, about an hour after the crash.
One man was seen smashing a section with a hammer to beat it back into shape.
The car was found by police behind a shed and caravan on Monday, with damage observed to the bullbar.
A blue towel was on top of the car.
A nearby resident said Norman owned the car, had parked it on Friday night or early Saturday, and had repaired damage to the driver's side on Saturday.
Detectives asked Norman during his arrest at Tallygaroopna on Monday morning if they knew why he was being taken into custody, and he allegedly said "yes, I have an idea".
He gave a no comment interview.
The Benalla man, who has no fixed address, faces charges including failing to stop, failing to render assistance, attempting to pervert the course of justice and disqualified driving.
"This collision has resulted in the victim fighting for his life in hospital while the accused continued doing his daily routine with no regard whatsoever for the catastrophic injuries he caused to the victim," Detective Senior Constable Miller said.
"His blatant disregard for the road rules demonstrates a serious and significant departure from the behaviour expected by the community when driving a motor vehicle."
He was released on bail to live with his father at a home on Mansfield Road at Benalla, despite police opposition to his release.
He will return to court on January 16.
A fundraiser was launched for Mr Puttyfoot following the crash.
Friends and family members took to social media.
One of his bosses said they were praying he pulled through.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.