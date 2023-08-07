The Border Mail
Man charged following Benalla hit and run, boy still critical

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 8 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
The Benalla man is in police custody. File photo
UPDATE: Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following an alleged hit-run collision in Benalla on August 4.

