A man who headbutted, aggressively raped and pushed his partner into a wall has been jailed for his "brutal and degrading" offending.
The Wangaratta man was banned from having any contact with the victim, who was his partner, after an order was granted in court on June 16, 2021.
Despite this, the pair resumed their relationship a week later.
The victim came over to the man's Irving Street home on January 24 of that year, and the man was drunk when she arrived.
The man had initially been calm, but then accused her of being promiscuous.
He pushed her head through a plaster wall when she tried to leave, having grabbed her by her shoulders.
She lost consciousness and suffered from pain, a cut and concussion.
The man eventually calmed down and they went to bed together.
The man aggressively digitally penetrated the woman and refused to stop when she asked.
The victim sent the man an image of the damaged wall the following day, with blood visible in the photograph.
He next attacked the victim in her home on August 14.
He again accused her of being promiscuous and headbutted her, causing her to lose consciousness.
She contacted police on August 16 and the man was arrested at the Wangaratta station the following day.
He was remanded in custody, and has remained locked up since.
'I felt stuck, trapped, and victimised," the woman told the County Court in her victim impact statement.
"At the time I didn't feel safe, and there are times since that I haven't felt safe.
"I've withdrawn from social situations and public places.
"Leisure and fun things have all stopped."
Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis said the offending was brutal and degrading.
"Your assaults of (the victim) were unprovoked and caused her to lose consciousness," she said.
"You were the subject of an intervention order at the time.
"The assaults occurred in the context of you calling her derogatory names and expressing a controlling and entitled attitude towards her."
The judge said while the man was drunk during the offences, it didn't excuse his behaviour.
The court heard the man was a high risk of committing domestic violence and had limited insight into his actions.
He was jailed for a minimum of two years and ten months, with a maximum term of four-and-a-half years.
