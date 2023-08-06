A North East bikie gang president remains behind bars after being refused bail following alleged violent attacks, drug dealing, and blackmail and extortion offences.
Police allege Barnawartha man Jarrad Searby tried to flush 50 grams of ice down the toilet of his Anika Place home during his arrest on June 9.
It's alleged the Finks president and other bikies, Josh Miller and James Melbourne, were involved in incidents including an armed robbery and an assault involving crowbars on two men suspected of selling drugs.
The Wodonga court heard one of the men had been approached by a work colleague and told a man called Josh - later identified as Miller - believed he was selling drugs from his McCrohan Court home.
The man believed it was a misunderstanding and felt he could clear things up if he spoke to Miller.
The court heard the man walked to Higginson Court and met Melbourne and Miller on May 19.
Miller demanded to know who had been talking about him.
"I'll f---ing cave your head in and shoot your dog right now unless you give me a name," he allegedly said.
He allegedly said the man had 24 hours to come up with a name or pay $5000.
Searby allegedly wrote to Melbourne "ya want to go with Joshy now see if ya can get cash or gear out of these c---s?" on May 31.
It's alleged Miller and Melbourne went to the victims' property and demanded money.
"Bro, we're not f---ing around, we'll come in with bats, cave your head in and take your stuff," Miller allegedly said.
One of the victims threatened to call the police, and Melbourne allegedly threatened "if you get the cops involved, trust me it will be a lot worse".
One of the victims allegedly withdrew $700 from an ATM at the Birallee Shopping Centre and gave the cash to Melbourne, with Melbourne and Miller leaving in Searby's Kia.
Searby allegedly threatened in a message "you have made a promise u are going to fulfil one way or other" and threatened to "put a bullet in the f---ing dogs".
The court heard he threatened to send "a team of blokes through tonight to empty the joint".
The two victims became fearful and stayed with friends.
It's alleged one of the victims drove to their home in the early hours of June 1 and noticed a white car outside with his front door wide open.
He recognised Melbourne inside his home, carrying a suitcase to a car.
Two drones worth $11,000, $4500 worth of hard drives, a $4000 bike, $500 scooter, four security cameras worth $1000, a laptop, knives, Google hub and a compound bow were alleged taken from the house.
Searby was spoken to by police outside the McCrohan Court home at 6.40am.
Body camera footage captured him wearing a Finks shirt reading "Silence is a must, violence is a plus" outside.
He said the occupant owed him money.
Searby sent a message to Miller saying the victims had "lagged" and said they needed to find out everyone who bought "gear" from the pair.
Searby allegedly said "we want blood or a location".
He demanded cash and allegedly threw the man over a refrigerator.
The victim struck Melbourne to his head, fracturing his skull, causing him to leave and attend Wodonga hospital.
He was later taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where he was arrested.
It's alleged Miller and another man attacked the second victim with crowbars at his home about 5.50am on June 5.
He was allegedly struck to the right side of his face and head, fell to the ground, and was hit another four times.
He handed over $1400 to $1600 and was hit again.
Police allege Searby orchestrated the incidents.
It's alleged Searby was in contact with Melbourne Finks sergeant at arms Browdie Cooper and spoke of cocaine and amphetamine, and washing money through a Wodonga gym.
Police believe the 50 grams of ice found at Searby's home during his June 9 arrest was for trafficking.
Stolen property was allegedly found at the home, which also acts as the Finks clubhouse in a shed in the rear yard.
Miller was arrested the same day with ice, weapons and stolen property allegedly found.
Drugs were allegedly found at Dusty Lyons' home, where Melbourne had been staying, on the same day.
The court heard Searby was on bail for various offences including drug driving at the time.
"The accused has threatened significant violence to the victims in the matter while demanding payment of cash," Detective Senior Constable Rafal Mlodzik told the court.
"The accused has committed these offences as part of his membership of the Finks OMCG, acting in concert with other Finks OMCG members.
"Police believe the accused has used his status within the Finks OMCG to stand over the victims and make them fear for their safety."
Searby sought bail to live at his home with his wife and five children.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted the victims were anxious about his possible release.
He refused bail, with the 37-year-old to return to court on September 14.
