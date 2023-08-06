The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Finks bikie president Jarrad Searby refused bail in Wodonga court

By Wodonga Court
August 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North East bikie gang president remains behind bars after being refused bail following alleged violent attacks, drug dealing, and blackmail and extortion offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.