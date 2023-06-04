Bikie links to serious assault with blunt object at Wodonga home

Bikie investigators are examining a serious incident in Wodonga that left a man with a head injury.
Police believe a 30-year-old Wodonga man attended a McCrohan Court home about 5.20pm on Thursday last week.
There was an altercation with a 28-year-old male resident.
That resident then struck the 30-year-old man in the head with a blunt object.
"The 30-year-old man left the property and later presented at hospital with a serious head injury," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police believed the incident was targeted and the parties are known to each other."
Wodonga detectives attended the scene, with the investigation now being led by the anti-bikie unit, the Echo Taskforce.
The spokeswoman did not mention any arrests being made.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
