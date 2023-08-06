Australian superstar Sam Kerr's possible return to the Matildas for the side's key clash with Denmark will have pundits feeling nervous across the nation this evening.
Among those with a special interest in the knock-out World Cup soccer match on Monday, August 7, will be 15-year-old Daniel Larsen, but he might well be hopeful the striker is a non-starter.
The Dutch exchange student will be watching from Albury, rather than back in his homeland, and on Sunday got into the spirit of the match with Albury local Ruby Kadaoui, 16.
The pair pulled out their respective flags, as well as a Danish scarf, for a contest that Daniel described as "a little friendly-competition".
Although not much of a soccer fan himself, his family back home are and that in turn has him hoping Denmark will take the win.
"I didn't expect people in Australia really being into soccer, so that's interesting," Daniel said.
"And it's always fun to be in the country where the two teams are competing together."
Ruby, who has also been an exchange student, said it was exciting having known someone from Denmark, especially given the pair went to the same school.
"I am biased," she said.
"I really hope Australia wins because I think it'd be nice if we won because we are hosting the World Cup.
"I'm not really a big soccer fan, but I do love supporting Australia."
Daniel said that if his team did win, he would be "celebrating with the family" but nonetheless was very excited to be cheering both teams on.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.