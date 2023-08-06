The Border Mail
Wodonga police to host career information session in bid to boost jobs

By Blair Thomson
August 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin, First Constable Richard Erskine, placement student Immacualye Nyasukari and Senior Constable Adam Presutti at the Wodonga station ahead of Wednesday's career night. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Members of the public keen on a career in policing will be able to talk about the job with officers during an open day.

