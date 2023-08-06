Wodonga police to host career information session in bid to boost jobs

Members of the public keen on a career in policing will be able to talk about the job with officers during an open day.
Wodonga police members will be at the Huon Hill venue on Wednesday night, August 9, as part of push to recruit more officers.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said there was a "world of opportunities" in the police force.
"Every day is different," he said.
"You can travel the state in a wide range of roles.
"Those roles include the water police, air wing, highway patrol, detectives ... you're going to do a lot of things you don't get to do in other jobs.
"It's exciting, it's challenging and it's rewarding."
Probationary constables have a starting salary of nearly $75,000, plus allowances.
Police prefer people with life experience to apply, but also consider people just out of school.
"The careers night is a chance to come along, hear about the job and ask questions," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"We're a diverse and inclusive workplace.
"You witness the best and worst of people in the job and it will be challenging at times.
"It's worth coming along to see if it's something you might want to do."
First Constable Richard Erskine, who works in general duties, said he enjoyed "getting out and about and helping people".
"It's about making a difference," he said.
"I was a real estate agent previously and I didn't feel like I was getting anywhere or making a difference.
"I was drawn to Victoria Police and I've loved it.
"It has its challenges but I've loved it so far."
Senior Constable Adam Pressuti joined the force in 2017 and is now in road policing.
"My passion is in road policing and road safety," he said.
"I like trying to make a difference in reducing road trauma and educating drivers."
Victoria Police aims to recruit more than 550 officers and proactive services staff in the next two years.
