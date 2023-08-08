Woman let man take stolen mobility scooter for joy rides in motel car park

A man keen to take a motorised mobility scooter for a spin simply had to knock on Vanessa McEwan's Albury motel door and ask for the key.
He did a few laps of the motel car park and then pulled up back outside the door of room No. 6.
Police said the man was seen to be using the scooter "on a number of occasions".
The red Pride XL scooter, Albury Local Court has heard, was stolen by an unknown person from the back patio of an address in South Albury on July 4 about 1am.
That was made possible by the key still being in the scooter's ignition, with a remote control for an access gate on the same key ring.
On opening the gate, the thief drove off - as captured on CCTV footage - along Dempsey Place then north on Olive Street, in the direction of the Albury Central Motel on Young Street.
The scooter was then parked outside room six, where McEwan, 26, was staying with her mother.
McEwan has pleaded guilty to a single charge of having goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, which resulted in the court calling up a community corrections order previously imposed for a police pursuit.
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike said McEwan - who defence lawyer Louise Dart noted had been living in emergency accommodation - had a "fairly significant history for dishonesty offences".
Sergeant Pike said that meant McEwan was "not entitled to leniency".
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said, on sentence, that McEwan had made full admissions to what she did.
"It's clear she was hiding (the scooter) from police," she said.
Ms Humphreys said McEwan's offending was aggravated by a court order imposed "for a serious pursuit".
She reimposed a nine-month community corrections order on the pursuit charge and sentenced McEwan to a six-month conditional release order, with conviction and supervision, on the goods in custody charge.
