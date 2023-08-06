The Border Mail
Runner lost for hours near Mt Hotham after taking a wrong turn

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 7 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:39am
Emergency service workers were alerted to the job on Sunday. Picture by Victoria Police
A woman has been found at Omeo six hours after leaving Dinner Plain for a run and getting lost.

