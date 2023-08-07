The Border Mail
Commonwealth Youth Games: Xy Beale wins silver for Australia in women's shot put

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 8:50am
Xy Beale celebrates in the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Albury's Xylavene Beale became a Commonwealth medallist on Tuesday morning.

