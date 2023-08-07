Albury's Xylavene Beale became a Commonwealth medallist on Tuesday morning.
The 17-year-old Scots School student won silver in the women's shot put at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago.
A throw of 16.31m was enough to rank Beale second on the leaderboard at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.
South Africa's Alicia Eli Khunou took gold with a new Games record of 17.97m.
Anupriya Valliyot Sasi claimed bronze for India with a throw of 15.62m on what was the first day of track and field competition in the Caribbean.
"I'm as happy as I can be right now," Beale said.
"Medal-wise, I'm very proud of myself.
"Distance-wise, I wish I could be better - but it's what you get on the day.
"I've had fun.
"I've been a bit homesick, I can tell you that, I miss my Mum and everyone back at home but I've had a lot of fun.
"I reckon I'll learn how to fix my nerves for future competitions now."
Beale, who is juggling her sporting commitments with Year 12 study, holds the Victorian under-18 state record with a throw of 16.78m which saw her crowned national champion in April.
She also won bronze in the open-age women's competition at the Australian Championships, adding to her under-17 all schools national titles in both shot and discus and under-20 national silver (shot).
The reigning Victorian under-18 champion in both shot and discus, Beale's medal collection at state level also includes open-age gold (discus) and silver (shot) while she was presented with an Australia Day award as the most outstanding female athlete at the Vic Country Championships.
Beale's fellow students came into Scots early on Tuesday morning to show their support.
"It's pretty exciting for all the kids," Beale's learning mentor Peter Schneider said.
"It means a lot and we see, on a day-to-day basis, what Xy puts in.
"Every Friday, she's off to Melbourne for training and competing, juggling her studies and the significant training program she has.
"To see all of that come to a pointy end like this is really exciting.
"Xy is a lovely girl with beautiful manners.
"She's got a good friendship group here, she's really well-respected and she has an infectious smile.
"Working with the parents at times, you can see how proud they are but also where she gets her manner from because they're a lovely family.
"They've supported her with all of that travel.
"We had a fundraiser the other week, selling pies and they raised about $1300 for her.
"Everyone's pretty chuffed to see her reach this point after all that work."
