Gel blaster concerns after police raid at Wangaratta home

By Wangaratta Court
August 8 2023 - 5:00am
Police searched Courtney Langlands' home in Wangaratta earlier this year. Picture supplied
A magistrate has expressed concern at the realism of gel blaster guns after a Wangaratta woman was caught with the imitation weapons and drugs at her home.

