Gel blaster concerns after police raid at Wangaratta home

A magistrate has expressed concern at the realism of gel blaster guns after a Wangaratta woman was caught with the imitation weapons and drugs at her home.
Courtney Langlands, 26, had her Greta Road home raided by officers in March this year.
A search found GHB, cannabis, Viagra and two gel blasters in a bedroom cupboard and spare room.
She admitted to possessing small amounts of the drugs, and said the imitation firearms had been purchased in Queensland years earlier.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard the law surrounding gel blasters had changed since she obtained the devices.
Langlands, through her lawyer, argued the items were intended to be toys.
Her lawyer said the quantity of the drugs put her offending "at the very low end of the scale", but magistrate Peter Dunn disagreed.
He argued the firearms matters put it "at the top of the scale".
"Everyone knows that firearms are illegal, and you need a licence to own a firearm," he said.
"If it looks like a firearm it's a firearm.
"They would be of great concern.
"If you waved one in the direction of a policeman, you might get shot."
Mr Dunn said the gel blasters were "very realistic".
He imposed a $1500 fine.
The gel blasters and drugs were forfeited.
