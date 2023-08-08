Three flee two-car crash that smashed home fence in central Albury

Three men have fled the scene of a crash which smashed a fence in central Albury.
Emergency workers were called to a home on the corner of Perry and David streets about 3.40am on Tuesday, August 8.
A sedan and a utility had collided, which caused the utility to smash into a brick fence.
The impact caused bricks to spray about 20 metres across the property.
A 39-year-old man who lives at the property wasn't injured.
Three men are being sought over the incident.
The vehicles are believed to have been stolen.
They had to be towed from the scene.
"Following inquiries, police were told that three men were seen leaving the location on foot before police arrived," a police spokesman said.
"A crime scene has been established and police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."
Police urge witnesses and anyone with information to call 1800 333 000.
